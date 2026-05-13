WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Congress is once again turning its attention to the Farm Bill as lawmakers return to Washington this week, with one Central Texas rancher saying the legislation is critical as agriculture costs continue to climb.

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Farm bill heads to U.S. Senate amid rising costs for Central Texas ranchers

The U.S. House recently passed a five-year Farm Bill proposal that now heads to the Senate. The legislation includes funding tied to agriculture assistance programs, rural infrastructure, conservation efforts and research initiatives aimed at supporting farmers and ranchers nationwide.

For Blayr Barnard, owner of Barnard Beef Cattle Co., the bill comes at a time when many in the agriculture industry are dealing with rising costs tied to fuel, fertilizer and ongoing global instability.

“What the farm bill tries to do is just level things out a little bit, specifically for things that are out of ranchers' control,” Barnard said.

Barnard said recent drought conditions and rapidly changing market prices have placed additional pressure on ranchers across Texas.

“I don't have the power to change the fact that there was an enormous drought,” Barnard said. “No one in the U.S. wants for farmers and ranchers to go under while we've had this horrible drought the last few years, or else none of us will be sitting here with any beef in a few years.”

Barnard said one major focus of the Farm Bill is helping rural communities improve infrastructure through grants and assistance programs.

“The farm bill usually tends to take on those and allow for grant funding for rural cities and counties,” Barnard said.

According to Barnard, those investments can include water infrastructure upgrades and expanded broadband access in rural communities.

“Water infrastructure in rural areas [is a] very hard topic to do because in the rural areas we don't have enough voting core to really make movement,” Barnard said. “We don't have enough tax base to put in all new water."

Barnard also pointed to increasing transportation and production costs affecting ranchers.

“Gas right now to haul cattle… it is two times as much as what it was a year ago,” Barnard said.

The rancher said agricultural markets have changed rapidly since the last Farm Bill was approved, making updated support programs especially important for mid-sized operations.

“The speed with which the U.S. government works is definitely not the speed with which agricultural markets change,” Barnard said.

Barnard said research funding included in the legislation is another area she is closely watching, particularly as ranchers face concerns about livestock disease and medication resistance.

Lawmakers are expected to continue negotiations on the Farm Bill in the weeks ahead as the Senate considers the proposal.

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