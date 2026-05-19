WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Several drivers are raising concerns about possible contaminated fuel after filling up at a RaceWay gas station on Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

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Drivers report possible contaminated fuel after filling up at Waco gas station

Audrey Commons said her vehicle shut down about a mile after she filled her tank at the station.

“I didn't know what was wrong, but I knew it had to have been the gas because I just filled up,” Commons said. “I refuse to give up. Absolutely not. This is not a time when anyone can just cough up an extra $1,000 because someone decided to be cheap and sell watered down gas."

Commons is not the only driver reporting problems. Multiple viewers contacted 25 News claiming they experienced similar issues after purchasing fuel at the same location.

One neighbor shared a photo that he said showed a sample taken from his gas tank.

Another driver told 25 News he now fears losing his job because he does not have transportation to get to work.

Commons said she also began hearing from others on social media.

“I started getting photographs and messages from people on Facebook, from the community pages, sending me photos of water bottles, that was supposed to be gas, of what came out of their tanks. A little while later, I got the same photo from my mechanic that it was almost pure water,” Commons said.

25 News spoke with Danny Faulkinberry, owner of Danny’s Auto Repair, who is working on Commons’ vehicle.

“$1,500 to $3,000 – it could cost more if it hurt the engine,” Faulkinberry said.

Faulkinberry also showed fuel samples he said were taken from the vehicle’s tank.

“So this is actual, brand new fuel that we put in a bottle just to show you. This is the two part, which is water and gas, the first pull out of the tank. Then we went deeper into the tank and this is basically just straight water,” Faulkinberry said.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, drivers who suspect contaminated fuel should keep their fuel receipts, document any vehicle damage and file a complaint with the agency. Consumers are also encouraged to stop driving the vehicle if possible to help prevent further damage.

Commons said she hopes sharing her experience will help others dealing with similar problems.

“There's many steps that you can take, and I intend on taking every single one and seeing through, to make sure, one that I get every dime back, but anyone else that was affected by it, if this helps them even a little, then that is enough for me,” Commons said.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the agency is “looking into it.” 25 News also reached out to RaceWay for comment but had not heard back as of publication.

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