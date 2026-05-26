High-stakes Texas Senate runoff draws voters to the polls in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A closely watched Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate drew voters to the polls across Texas on Tuesday, with many weighing in on the race between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

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High-stakes Texas Senate runoff draws voters to the polls

The high-stakes contest has gained attention statewide as voters look ahead to November’s general election and the future of Texas representation in Washington.

“There is so much turmoil on all levels, from the local county all the way up to the state, and the big contender right now is Cornyn versus Paxton. Pros and cons on both sides,” said Central Texas voter Jane Vaughn.

Voters in Waco cast ballots Tuesday ahead of polls closing.

“I live close enough here, I can walk up here and vote. If you don't vote, don't gripe,” said Central Texas voter Don Purvis.

President Donald Trump endorsed Paxton less than a week before Election Day, making the late endorsement a major talking point among voters following the race.

“No, it wasn't him [President Trump]. Cornyn has been here forever. He's a nice guy, but it's time for change,” Purvis said, when asked if President Trump's endorsement impacted his vote.

“We need to find some sort of middle ground. When it boils down to it, I guess we all want our own ways, but when it boils down to it, it's the people that matter and our opinions, finding some sort of common ground,” Vaughn said.

Election Day for the November general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19.

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