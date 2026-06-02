Waco priest sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting several women

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A jury sentenced Anthony Odiong to life in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of sexually assaulting several women. Prosecutors say the full number of victims may never be known.



A Waco priest, Anthony Odiong, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting several women.

Prosecutors argued Odiong used his power and position as a Catholic priest to exploit victims, with his abuse ranging from unwanted kissing during confession to a sexual relationship that lasted years.

The defense sought probation, arguing life under probation would be punishment enough, and that the women had initiated contact with Odiong — but the jury ruled against him.

Prosecutors say the full number of victims may never be known, and victim impact statements delivered in court described Odiong's acts as evil, violent and soul stealing.

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Waco priest sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Anthony Odiong, a Waco priest, will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury sentenced him Tuesday for sexually assaulting several women.

Prosecutor Ryan Calvert described the emotional weight of the verdict for those who came forward.

"Relief at being believed," Calvert said.

Calvert said victims felt that relief after learning Odiong would spend life in prison for his first-degree felony sexual assault conviction. Odiong also received a 20-year sentence for each of his second-degree sexual assault counts.

I sat in court Tuesday as prosecutors argued Odiong used his position as a Catholic priest to exploit the women he abused.

"When a Catholic priest tells a parishioner that something is okay, or something is permissible, that has a meaning that it doesn't carry, if another person who is not a priest says the same thing," Calvert said.

Prosecutor Liz Buice said the scope of Odiong's abuse was wide-ranging and left lasting consequences.

"His actions ranged anywhere from kissing someone during confession, attempting to perpetrate on people all the way to a sexual relationship that lasted for years," Buice said.

"One of the women that we mentioned in the trial, has a child by him, talk about impact, good bad or ugly, there's life long impact," Buice said.

Prosecutors say they may never know how many victims Odiong had. During the punishment phase, the prosecution reiterated witness testimony describing Odiong as charming and charismatic, and argued that for decades he used his power and position of control for his own sexual gratification.

The defense fought for probation, arguing that "life for Anthony Odiong under probation is in some respects going to be hell on earth,".

Defense attorney Gerald Villarreal acknowledged the outcome.

"We're always disappointed in the verdict, you know I thought that we had a chance for maybe probation in the punishment phase but you know the jury saw it differently," Villarreal said.

Before sentencing, Odiong heard victim impact statements in which his victims called his acts evil, violent and soul stealing.

Buice said the evidence showed Odiong was unwilling to stop.

"He also showed that he was the kind of person who would continue to perpetrate, he could not follow rules, he couldn't follow rules of his own faith of his own vows that he took to take his position and he continued to perpetrate up until 2 days until he was arrested," Buice said.

Odiong's defense team says Odiong plans to appeal the verdict, and their team will file a motion to appeal.

The Diocese of Austin also released a statement:

We were saddened to learn the details that came out in the trial last week. We hope the verdict and today’s sentence brings some peace to those who were harmed.



The Diocese of Austin is grateful to the Waco law-enforcement officers, local authorities, jurors, and all involved in the criminal trial of Anthony Odiong. We also express profound regret that Fr. Odiong imposed harm upon members of the faithful. It is inexcusable for a priest to have taken advantage of the faithful.



Criminal proceedings are the first step in the pursuit of justice, but often not the last. There are further discussions and dialogue that are necessary. Therefore, we want to respect the administration of justice and privacy of individuals by refraining from commenting on any details Diocese of Austin

Callahan and King PLLC gave 25News the following statement after sentencing.

Also See: Is Anthony Odiong still a priest after guilty verdict? Diocese of Austin weighs-in

Callahan & King is proud to rejoice alongside a multitude of survivors that Catholic Priest Anthony Odiong has finally been convicted for so many of his crimes, and sentenced to a Life sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Justice delayed is still Justice indeed. We are beyond proud to get to know some of these brave survivors who spoke up on behalf of Justice for themselves and for our community. They are each one an inspiration.



Watching the trial that unfolded over the past more than a week has been a grave mixture of sadness and awe. Sadness at hearing of the deep pain this man’s actions have caused to so many who were so vulnerable, but awe at the strength these women put on display to expose this man’s heinous an ungodly acts. However, we know that punishment of the abuser does not equate to healing for the abused.



Inspired by these displays of unity and advocacy, Callahan & King looks forward to working to hold to account all persons and structures of power that helped prop up and support Anthony Odiong in perpetrating his abuse. We too hope to be a Voice for those who for so long have had none. We will work on behalf of justice and on behalf of all those we know have still remained, for a variety of reasons, silenced. Let us be your Voice, and the volume of our collective voices can move mountains.



Recognizing the courage it takes to step forward, we extend an earnest invitation to any individual who may have been affected by the criminal conduct of Odiong to come forward and join us in our pursuit of justice. We stand ready to provide comprehensive legal representation and unwavering support to survivors – regardless of age, faith, or gender – throughout every step of their journey towards healing and resolution.



For further inquiries, which may remain anonymous if desired, or to speak with an attorney, please contact Christopher L King at 254-717-8600 or chris@callahankinglaw.com.

Christopher King

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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