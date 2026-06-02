Is Anthony Odiong still a priest after guilty verdict? Diocese of Austin weighs-in

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The question, is Anthony Odiong still a priest, has been raised following his sentencing and sexual assault trial.

The Diocese of Austin provided the below statement to 25News on Tuesday after Odiong's sentencing:

As of today, Anthony Odiong is still a priest, however he is prevented from functioning as a priest by Church authorities. We understand that this might be confusing to those who are not well acquainted with the law of the Church, but it is unlike a secular job where you can be terminated immediately. However, dismissal from the clerical state is one form of penalty that can be applied when a priest is found guilty of a canonical crime according to the law of the Church. It is normative for canonical proceedings to either be suspended or delayed while criminal and civil litigation is taking place so as not to interfere with the fair and equitable administration of justice. Once all litigation is complete, canonical proceedings may continue. The healing of those affected by Anthony Odiong's actions will take time, as will any subsequent canonical proceedings. We continue to pray for those involved and affirm our commitment to seek justice and healing in this matter. We ask for and offer our prayers - particularly for the victims and their families.

Also See: Waco priest sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting several women

Also See: Jury reaches sentence of life in prison in punishment phase of Father Odiong sexual assault trial

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