Waco Police arrest suspect in May homicide

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred on May 13, 2024.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:31 p.m. in the 900 block of S. 12th Street.

Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old male victim and began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kewon Briggs, 20, has been charged with the murder of Anthony Powe, the victim in the incident, police said.

For the original story, click here.