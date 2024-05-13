Waco police looking for homicide suspect after 1 man was shot, killed

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is actively investigating a homicide, and looking for the suspect that killed one man on Monday.

Officers were called to the 900 Block of South 12th Street at 12:31 p.m. where an 18-year-old male who was shot.

When officers arrived, they located the victim and began life-saving measures until AMR arrived, then transported him to a local hospital where he died.

"The victim has been identified as Anthony Powe and next of kin has been notified," police said.

"The Waco Police Department is currently looking for the suspect involved in this homicide investigation. If you have any information, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP(4357). If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded up to $2,000."