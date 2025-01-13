Waco neighbors want to know when Natural Grocers officially opens

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It's a first of its kind coming to Waco, and in recent weeks, neighbors have been wanting updates.

Facebook is full of our neighbors asking, “When is the Natural Grocers store supposed to open here?” one user wrote on a community page.

Another said, "Does anyone know when the natural grocers off Valley Mills is opening?”

One user was just excited to see it coming and said, “Nice to know that we're getting a Natural Grocers soon.”

Back in September 25News Bobby Poitevint told us about Waco’s first-ever Natural Grocers coming in Winter of 2024.

So what’s the update, and why a delay?

“We always know that if something’s near the holidays, that kinda happens. We don’t want to push our crew too hard on that end or your city folks either. We just know that things take some time there, but actually, this one’s kinda right on track," Katie Macarelli said.

She is the Director of Public Relations with Natural Grocers.

Katie said don’t worry, the store — which specializes in organic products — is coming with an expected opening day of February 19th.

“When I say Winter to begin with, it’s like, 'well, winter can be a long time,' but yeah, this one’s pretty spot on to what we thought, you know, give or take a couple of weeks," Katie said.

There are still positions open, too, from grocery manager, produce manager, produce assistant manager, and cashier.

Of course, we asked what’s the possibility of another Natural Grocers coming to Waco anytime soon.

Katie joyfully responded and said, “I can’t elude to if those conversations are going — I won’t count that out for sure.”

If there are any date changes that happen ahead of opening day, Katie said you can track them on their website, and that’s also where you can apply for those open positions.

Natural Grocers has almost two dozen stores in the Lone Star state and the closest one for Waco shoppers right now is in Temple.

