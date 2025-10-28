Waco moves forward on downtown redevelopment project, plans for Riverwalk construction

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco continues preparing for significant changes to its downtown landscape with two major projects moving forward: the Barron's Branch redevelopment and the Riverwalk expansion.

"We're gearing up for a very busy 2026," said Tom Balk, Waco's director of strategic initiatives.

The redevelopment in Waco is ramping up following the city's recent acquisition of land from Waco Independent School District, which set the stage to begin construction on Barron's Branch, the first part of the project.

Balk said the city is deep into working on its form-based code for that area and conducting extensive utility work. Form-based code is a new set of zoning rules that focuses on the physical form and look of buildings rather than their use.

"So we're not building the buildings, we're improving the streets, the utilities, and the parks, and then we're inviting private developers to do the buildings and go vertical and so they need a pretty clear set of guidelines," Balk said.

To fund the project, the city is using a direct note purchase program, which officials say will help save money with fewer interest payments.

"There's an advantage to not having to borrow the whole price tag on the front end," Balk said.

"We need a line of credit and we want to pay interest on that line of credit, but we know we're not going to need all of the money in 2025 or in 2026," Balk said.

Another part of downtown that will look different in the future is the Riverwalk project, which will stretch from Webster to Baylor Law School.

City leaders are deciding which parts of the Riverwalk to prioritize to stay within the $26 million budget. The $23 million base bid covers the Riverwalk and Sandtown Plaza, but nine optional additions could push costs higher.

With about $3 million in wiggle room, staff recommended keeping the Cove Bridge, fountain, and full landscaping plan with added fencing.

Another part of the Riverwalk project includes lighting under the Interstate 35 bridge. The existing system, installed in 2015, is only about 60% operational because of maintenance challenges and specialized equipment needs. The goal of the new lighting system is to create a more durable and maintainable design for long-term reliability. City staff recommended awarding the base bid plus alternates A and B for a total cost of $1,589,065.

Construction on the Riverwalk is expected to start early next year and continue through the end of 2027.

For the redevelopment project, the city says it welcomes your feedback. Please submit comments on the draft by Nov. 20 to info@wacodowntownredevelopment.com

