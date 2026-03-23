Waco ISD explores a new virtual education program that would be open to students across all of Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD is exploring a new virtual education program under Texas Senate Bill 569. The model would allow students statewide to enroll, bringing additional funding to the district.



Waco ISD is exploring a virtual education program under Texas Senate Bill 569 that would allow parents anywhere in the state to enroll their children.

A third-party provider would manage daily operations, while Waco ISD would maintain graduation authority and receive the same funding for virtual students as in-person students.

A formal proposal is expected to go before the school board in April, with the goal of launching the program in the fall of 2026.

You can watch the full story here:

Waco ISD is considering a virtual education program for students across Texas. Watch to learn how the district plans to launch it by 2026!

Parents anywhere in the state of Texas could soon have the option to send their children to the Waco Independent School District.

The district is looking into a virtual education program because of Texas Senate Bill 569. The law allows school districts and charters to offer flexible, full-time, or part-time virtual education options.

"We are ensuring that every student regardless of their location has access to a Waco ISD education," Tiffany Spicer said.

Under the proposed program, a third-party provider will manage day-to-day operations, including human resources, special education management, technology equipment, marketing, and enrollment. Waco ISD will maintain graduation authority and state accountability ratings.

The model would bring in extra cash for the district, considering virtual students bring in the same amount of funding as in-person students. According to the district, "Virtual enrollment will remain under 50 percent of the total campus or district enrollment to meet state guidelines."

Local parent John Reed is on board with going virtual, noting it would make business travel more flexible and allow for easier control over his son's organic snacks.

"A lot more control, a lot more flexibility, definitely open to the idea for sure," Reed said.

"It’s easier for us to feed him the way we want to feed him throughout the day instead of having to nitpick or send in notes," Reed said.

Another local resident, an uncle, sees the pros but believes the program would impact a child’s social skills.

"There wouldn’t be any social interaction development interaction development as they interact with different cultures or ethnicities," he said.

I asked for feedback from parents on Facebook. Some feel like it’s a terrible idea, referencing the struggle of virtual learning during COVID-19. Others say it’s an option for children with serious health issues who cannot be on campus, kids who have been bullied, or kids who have chronic behavioral issues.

The virtual program is just an option, and parents within Waco ISD and statewide can choose whether or not to opt in.

The goal is to launch the program in the fall of 2026. A formal proposal for the program is expected in front of the board in April.

We also got your questions to Waco ISD about the new virtual program answered. See questions and responses below.



At what ages are you going to start?

We anticipate offering the virtual education program beginning at 3rd Grade. Will it be a full 8-hour online thing?

Under Texas Senate Bill 569 (SB 569), students do not have to attend classroom sessions for 8 hours each day. The law is specifically designed to provide more flexibility. The attendance and scheduling actually work under the “4-Hour Rule” (240 minutes). For a student to be considered full-time for state funding purposes, the requirement is 240 minutes of instruction per day. Will there be different times for flexibility?

Unlike traditional schools where a bell rings and attendance is taken at a specific time, SB 569 programs have much broader windows. Schools can track attendance anytime between 12:00 AM and 11:59 PM. Attendance is typically verified through a Learning Management System, teacher check-ins, and assignment completion. Where do we go for more information and how do we enroll?

As we learn more details about the program, we will continue to share the details on our website at Wacoisd.org [wacoisd.org] and send media releases to our Central Texas news outlets. What are the enrollment requirements?

This is also currently to be determined. What are the reasons for opening a virtual enrollment option?

We are launching our virtual education program to meet the changing needs of modern learners while ensuring the district remains financially and operationally strong. By leveraging the new state framework provided by SB 569, the district is positioning itself as a leader in educational innovation. Will there be certified teachers in each subject ready and available to accept questions online?

Yes, we anticipate that the provider chosen will employ certified teachers who are available to answer questions for students and parents.

The full release from the district can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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