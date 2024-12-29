Waco Fire Department wants residents to get rid of their Christmas trees the right way

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Fire Department urges our neighbors to get rid of their Christmas trees, and fast. Otherwise, it can pose a fire hazard the longer it stays in your home.

The Waco Fire Department said getting rid of your tree is just as important as putting it up.

Dispose of natural and artificial trees on the side of the curb or contact solid waste to have them picked up.

The National Fire Protection Association reports between 2018 and 2022, fire departments in the United States responded to an annual average of 155 home structure fires caused by Christmas trees.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It is a question many of us have to face every year.

“Usually, we take it down the day after New Year’s just because I have to work, and that’s really the only time that we have to pack everything and put it away," said Waco resident Tina Skidmore.

The question: when do you take down your Christmas tree?

“Usually, like the first week of January. We try to leave it through the New Year, and then we go ahead and take it down pretty much as soon as we can. We typically travel during the holiday so that’s the first time that we can," said Waco residents Faith and Tyson Arnold.

A holiday staple that can become more deadly the longer it is around.

Captain John Fogle with the Waco Fire Department weighs in.

“They can end up firing off and igniting in a few seconds," said Captain Fogle.

One of the main symbols representing Christmas can catch fire right before your eyes. The Waco Fire Department said getting rid of your tree is just as important as putting it up.

“As we all know, those trees tend to dry out over a period of time. They can end up firing off and igniting within a few seconds. Those few seconds are just enough to spark a true working house fire," said Captain Fogle.

So, here is what firefighters recommend: dispose of natural and artificial trees on the side of the curb or contact solid waste to have them picked up. Getting them out of your home and your neighborhood, the right way.

If you need a place to dispose of your Christmas tree, click here.

