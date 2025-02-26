Waco course helps aspiring film makers learn & discover as they make their own movies

The Oscars is just around the corner but before the big night in Hollywood, we’re taking a look at a newer program in Waco that’s allowing young talent an opportunity to explore the world of film making.

15-year-old Skeeter Petty from Lorena and 18-year-old Kayley Myers from Hillsboro are part of the Introduction to Film Making course held at the Performing Arts Community Center in Waco.

They are just one of 55 people part of the Winter classes.

Baby chicks are in high demand as egg prices rise

Together, they helped orchestrate a story of a princess from the past embarking on a journey with a newfound friend from the future to find faith based artifacts. It’s a story of friendship and bringing people to Christ.

David Corkill is the owner and executive director for the Performing Arts Community Center and he’s also the instructor for this class which started in the Fall.

"This film class is just a small part of that to enrich the film industry here in Waco and just to get young film makers out there and making great art," Corkill said.

He said, it's an opportunity for aspiring film makers to learn how to write, act, edit and direct their own movie which will later have its own premiere.

Also, it’s a platform to help aspiring film makers from across Central Texas learn more about themselves and their love of film and just maybe you’ll see these two on a big screen near you.

Kayley spoke to 25News' Bobby Poitevint.

“I like shooting the scenes. It’s been a lot of fun.”

For these two, the class has given them an outlet for discovery and a stepping stone for a possible career in film making.

"I think it’s so cool to watch how people are capable of building stories and I guess it’s just kinda part of who I am," Skeeter said.

Now those Winter classes are wrapping but if you wanna know more about upcoming classes, especially those in the Spring, click here.

Follow Bobby on social media!