Waco community shows up to stores early on Black Friday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — “Just kind of for nostalgia’s sake, and we’re just planning on doing a few more shops this afternoon,” shopper Kaitlyn Swinney said.

Every year, Black Friday brings out our neighbors searching for the latest sales at their favorite stores. But some shoppers told 25 News that this year looks a little different. 25 News spoke with some of you to see how you feel about braving the crowds today.

“It was just insane, too many people, and crowded," local shopper Lance Alexander said. "I’m not one to be pushing and shoving for stuff that has no value."

Alexander said he will not be out shopping this Black Friday—as he prefers to do his shopping online. But it looks like a lot of people are feeling differently this morning.

Madison Bayless said Black Friday shopping is a tradition in her family’s household.

“So, we decided to come out Black Friday shopping because when I was a kid, my mom and sister would always go, but I was still a baby, and they wouldn’t let me come out there with them,” shopper Madison Bayless said.

Bayless said this was her first time going out for Black Friday shopping.

“And by the time I got older, Black Friday shopping wasn’t a thing anymore," Bayless said. "So, this year, they decided they would bring me out and try to have the experience with them."

