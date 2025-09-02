Waco City Council to adopt budget that will cost the average homeowner $134 more annually

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday night on adopting the city's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes increases for residents while maintaining a flat tax rate.

The average homeowner can expect to pay around $134 more to the city of Waco than last year through water, wastewater, drainage, solid waste, street maintenance and property tax bills increasing. Rising property values are also creating tax increases even without rate changes.

For homeowners who pay around $1,500 annually in property taxes, roughly two-thirds of that bill funds fire and police services (41%) and existing debt obligations (23%) — typically debt from capital improvement and public works projects.

"We're going to continue our investment in public safety. That is one of the areas that has grown in this year's budget," Waco's chief financial officer, Blu Kostelich, said.

Local resident Lisa Torgersen, a retired business owner who owns several properties in the area, said she supports increased spending on infrastructure improvements.

"I love the projection on parks. We need infrastructure here that's going to attract people who want to move here," Torgersen said.

The increases, particularly in utilities like water and wastewater, affect rental properties as well.

"When you look at a rental property, a renter does not have any control over what those utilities are like insulation type of air conditioning, windows, etc. etc. so they're at the mercy sometimes of the utility bill that could be more," Torgersen said.

Despite the higher costs, Torgersen said she supports paying more taxes for neighborhood improvements.

"We absolutely need roads we absolutely need to do a bigger hit on the roads. We're able to do a little bit each year, but we're so far behind I think the city's doing a good job of seeing that and wanting to fix it they need more money," Torgersen said.

Waco native Ritchie Garrett says he has witnessed rising home values that make homeownership more expensive. He agrees that street conditions need attention.

"I think most of the problem is the residential streets probably is probably the biggest problem is for streets," Garrett said.

For next year's budget process, the city plans to use a survey to gather resident feedback. Officials will begin collecting data this month and provide the council with an update on the feedback later in the year.

The approved budget will take effect Oct. 1.

