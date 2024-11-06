Waco celebrates diversity: Asian leaders network hosts first-ever Diwali Festival

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Asian Leaders Network is hosting Waco's first-ever Diwali Festival. The festival features Bollywood fusion dancing, acapella groups, arts and crafts bingo, henna art, and market vendors.

The event will also include a candle-lighting ceremony. Diwali is known as the Festival of Light and is celebrated by more than a billion people, especially in India and South Asia.

"My husband is Indian American, and I know one of the things he has experienced living here in Waco is a hard time finding a South Asian Community and no events to celebrate South Asian heritage, so that's why I decided to organize with Jaja and to help the South Asian community feel valued, feel seen in Waco as well as for people that live in the community get it experience different cultures and different traditions," said Brandi Solanki, a Diwali event co-organizer.

The message the ALN is looking to spread regarding the festival is that light defeats darkness and good defeats evil. The special day is also celebrated as a new year for several people in India.

The free festival will take place Wednesday night at the Bridge Street Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find more details about the event here

Follow Dominique on social media!