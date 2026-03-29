Waco barbecue restaurant owner bounces back from break-ins to compete in Daymond John business contest

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Nathon Woods, a Waco barbecue restaurant owner who was forced to close his business in 2022 after repeated break-ins, is making a comeback and competing in a business competition hosted by "Shark Tank" star Daymond John.

Woods, the owner of "In the Woods BBQ," is working with Startup Waco and the Small Business Development Center to get back on his feet.

He is currently in sixth place in the competition with just five days left to reach number one. Supporters can vote for free once a day or donate money to receive more votes.

"My vision for the future is to take your traditional barbecue restaurant. I'm more focused on the to-go person. That person who has a board meeting that they have to get to in a minute. They want something. They need some protein, right? But you don't want something that's gonna make you feel full and drain you afterwards. So it's the on-the-go people," Woods said.

"That competition, winning that would mean everything to me. Considering the fact of where we came from to where we are now, that would only skyrocket in my mind," Woods said.

"If I were to win that money, the first thing that money would do is go into the business account, and I would try to be as smart as possible, like leveraging that money to build the business, marketing, advertising, and uh packaging and stuff of that nature," Woods said.

You can vote by clicking this link.

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