Lacy Lakeview moves forward with data center plans, files petition to remove land from Waco's ETJ

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Lacy Lakeview is continuing its push to build a data center on land currently located in Ross, Texas.

Sujeeth Draksharam with InfraKey confirmed to 25 News that InfraKey Capital LLC submitted a release petition to the city of Waco on April 7, addressing 521.759 acres along Taylor Lane.

The petition was filed under Senate Bill 2038, a Texas law enacted by the 88th Legislature that allows property owners and residents to unilaterally petition to have their land removed from a municipality's Extraterritorial Jurisdiction, or ETJ. The law went into effect on September 1, 2023.

The city of Waco must now respond to the petition in accordance with Senate Bill 2038.

Draksharam says the next steps are getting water for the data center.

25 News' Bella Popadiuk is working to get more details about this development.

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