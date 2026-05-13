Rising gas prices strain Central Texas food pantry operations

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — As gas prices continue to rise across Texas, Helping Hands Ministry in Belton says the impact is hitting both its operations and the people it serves.

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Rising gas prices strain Texas food pantry operations

At the same time, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is continuing his push to temporarily suspend both federal and state gas taxes as Texans feel the strain of high fuel prices. Commissioner Miller has criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his refusal to temporarily suspend state motor fuel taxes. This week, President Trump also expressed support for a federal gas tax suspension as the conflict in Iran continues to impact energy markets.

"This would really help the American consumer," Miller said. "Consumers are seeing the price of everything go up because of transportation—whether it's truck, train, or airplane. We need a break. Nobody planned for these extra weekly costs."

In our community, Helping Hands Ministry is a food pantry serving more than 700 households each week. Higher fuel costs are driving up the price of getting food on the shelves.

"It adds up. We do supplemental produce purchases to make sure we have really good fresh produce in our food pantry, and now there are added mileage expenses. We understand it, but we think it's worth it to provide quality food for our households," Alicia Jallah said.

Food pantry volunteers are also paying more to deliver food to families who can't make it to the pantry themselves.

At the same time, Jallah says rising costs of living are bringing more first-time families through their doors.

"We continue to see more and more people—especially new households that may have been okay before, but now they're struggling as prices continue rising and kids are about to be home for the summer," Jallah said.

Jallah told me the organization now has to make tough financial decisions just to keep essential items in stock.

"Within our budget, we sometimes have to look at hard costs and make cutbacks in other areas just so we can continue to afford the needed priority items we want to keep in our pantry," Jallah said.

The Helping Hands Food Pantry will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone in need of free groceries.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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