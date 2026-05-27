Waco attorney convicted of child sex crimes released in under 30 days, still licensed in Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Waco attorney convicted of child sex crimes was released from McLennan County Jail Monday morning after serving less than 60 days of his sentencing— and he has not yet surrendered his law license as required under his plea agreement, according to the Texas State Bar.

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A Waco attorney convicted of child sex crimes was released from jail in under 30 days and still holds his Texas law license

Adam Dean Hoffman's plea agreement with Attorney General Ken Paxton was originally for 30 days in jail. A Waco visiting judge doubled that sentence to 60 days. Hoffman was released Monday May 25th, 2026 after being sentenced on April 27th, 2026

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office explained the early release in a statement.

"The McLennan County Sheriff's Office understands the community's concern regarding the offense. However, sentencing decisions are made by the court, not the Sheriff's Office. Under Texas law and longstanding jail policy, eligible inmates serving time for a misdemeanor automatically receive two-for-one good-conduct credit toward their sentence, provided they commit no behavioral infractions while in our custody. These policies are applied fairly and consistently to all inmates to ensure compliance with the law and the consistent operation of the jail," the sheriff said.

Under that policy, for every day served, an eligible inmate receives 2 days of credit toward their sentence. According to court documents, Hoffman also served a day on June 24, 2022.

As part of his plea agreement, Hoffman is not required to register as a sex offender, but he must surrender his law license. According to the Texas State Bar, that has not yet happened.

"To date, Adam Dean Hoffman has not met the terms of his plea agreement with McLennan County. We have no paperwork from the Texas Supreme Court effecting his voluntary resignation, and we additionally sent him paperwork while he was in jail to resign, but he has not completed it. Since he has been released from jail yesterday, he has acknowledged that he has received it and we have been in recent communication with him. I cannot disclose any pending grievances against him under Tex. Disciplinary Rule of Procedure 2.16," the State Bar said.

Community members have expressed frustration over the outcome of the case.

"It's just a total miscarriage of justice to know that our attorney general's office can, can do these kinds of things," State Representative Pat Curry said.

"The sick part is, is that he didn't, there is no penalty. He admitted to the crime of having sex with a child," said Rep. Curry.

State Representative Pat Curry said he plans to push for changes in the law to prevent similar outcomes in the future.

"I can tell you that I fully intend to, to track this guy everywhere he goes, and if he truly moves to Nebraska or any other state, uh, he will be tracked, and people there will know who he is and what he admitted to," Curry said.

We will continue to follow this story and stay on top of the latest developments regarding Hoffman's bar resignation.

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