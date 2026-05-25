Neighbor calls for increased security at BLORA after Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A shooting at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area left one person dead and two others injured Saturday night. Fort Hood military police are investigating.



A shooting at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area on Saturday night left one person dead and others injured.

Fort Hood military police responded to a fight around 9 p.m., during which multiple shots were fired and several people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Neighbor Mark Rivett called for increased security at BLORA, referencing a prior shooting at the location last June and saying the area should be treated like an on-base entry point with screening for weapons.

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Local calls for more security after deadly shooting at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area

A shooting at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area left one person dead and two others injured Saturday night.

According to Fort Hood, two military police officers responded to a fight around 9 p.m. Saturday. During the incident, multiple shots were fired and several people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Two Fort Hood military police officers responded to a report of fighting around 9 p.m., May 23, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. During the incident multiple shots were fired.



The scene was quickly secured by responding officers and there is no active threat to the public.



After first responders from Fort Hood and surrounding areas arrived, several people were taken to area hospitals.



One civilian was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Another non-DoD affiliated civilian was transported to an area hospital and remains in stable condition. One service member was treated for minor injuries on scene and released.



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation and encourages anyone with information about this incident to come forward.



As this is an ongoing investigation in its preliminary stages, no further information will be provided at this time. Please report any information you may have to Army CID at www.p3tips.com/armycid or 254-287-2722.



One person died. Another person injured in the shooting is receiving medical treatment. A service member was also treated for minor injuries.

Mark Rivett lives down the road from the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. He recalled what he saw the night of the shooting.

"At about 9:15 and stuff, we're just sitting there watching TV and everything, and then just cop, cop. I mean, just all the lights, all the lights, the fire trucks," Rivett said.

Rivett also referenced a shooting at BLORA from last June and said he believes a bigger police presence is needed in the area.

"They need to treat BLORA just like you're going on base. Cause if they don't treat that in that way, then we're gonna have the same problem again," Rivett said.

"We're scared to go to Walmart. We're scared to go anywhere cause you might get shot," Rivett said.

I went out to BLORA after clearance was given by Fort Hood, but less than 30 minutes later, Fort Hood asked me to leave because of the active investigation.

However, I was able to speak to some families at the lake who say they still feel safe and choose not to let an isolated incident disturb their Memorial holiday with family.

Rivett said he feels anyone visiting the park should be screened.

"I think that anybody that goes on to that park back there should be searched for guns," Rivett said.

I am working to get clearance for video showing when shots were fired and have reached out to authorities to confirm the names of those involved.

In an updated statement, Fort Hood says MPs responded to reports of vehicles bypassing the gate and a 'disturbance involving alcohol, drugs, and minors.'

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