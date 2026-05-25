Adam D Hoffman, Waco attorney sentenced in sexual abuse case, released from jail

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco attorney convicted for sex crimes against a child is out of jail.

25 News confirmed with the McLennan County Jail on Monday that Adam Dean Hoffman was released from jail at 8:00 a.m. on May 25.

The jail told Dominique Leh that Hoffman had 'served his time' and that the '60 days was a two-for-one.'

Hoffman was sentenced on April 27 to 60 days. A visiting judge doubled a 30-day plea deal between Hoffman and the Attorney General's Office.

As part of that deal Hoffman is required to give up his law license, though as of May 25 his is still listed as eligible to practice law in Texas.