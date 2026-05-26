'I was terrified': Witness recounts the deadly shooting at Belton Lake that killed a 17-year-old girl

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old girl is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Saturday night at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreational Area, also known as BLORA, in Belton.

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Fort Hood says military police received reports of disorderly conduct at around 7 p.m. at BLORA, including vehicles bypassing gates and a disturbance involving alcohol, drugs and minors. At around 9 p.m., military police reported shots fired while attempting to break up a fight. Fort Hood says military police returned fire.

Mia Griffin, 17, was shot and killed. Another person was shot and injured. A military police officer was also treated for injuries.

CChelle's Visuals Mia Griffin, 17 years old

Jasmine Armstrong, 19, was at BLORA when the shooting happened. She described the experience as traumatic.

"I was screaming, I was crying. I was terrified. This is not me. I don't do this."

Armstrong said she had a feeling something was wrong before the shooting occurred.

"I knew it. I did. I told my friend, I told her. I told her, I said, something, something don't feel right."

Armstrong said the event at BLORA was not a graduation party, but an adult-hosted gathering that was not intended for minors.

"It wasn't a graduation party. It was a 90s theme party that adult women hosted. They did not expect high school girls to come."

She said the party spread through social media, which is how younger attendees learned about it.

"It was a flyer. They posted, a lot of people posted it, and it just so happened to get seen by high school kids."

Armstrong said parties like this are not typically her scene, which is why she moved away from the crowd before dark. She said the fight broke out shortly after sunset and she began recording.

"I'm not sure who let out the shots. There was no need for no shooting that night. It was just two teenage girls fighting."

BLORA is currently open only to Department of the Army ID holders until further notice. A celebration of life for Griffin is expected Wednesday at 5:27 at Lion Club Community Park. Attendees are encouraged to attend pink.

Killeen ISD released the following statement on Griffin's death,

The Killeen ISD community is mourning the loss of Harker Heights High School senior Mia Griffin after an off-campus incident Saturday night.

Mia was preparing to graduate with the Class of 2026 this week. We are heartbroken for Mia’s family, friends, classmates and everyone at Harker Heights High School who knew and loved her. She also attended the Killeen ISD Career Center.

Many students and staff members are grieving this loss, and counselors and support staff will be available at Harker Heights High School and the KISD Career Center when classes resume Tuesday. Counseling support is also available throughout the district for any student or staff member who may need assistance.

Because the incident occurred off campus and outside of school hours, the investigation is being handled by the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Killeen ISD

The investigation remains active.

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