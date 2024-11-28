BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over 200 volunteers made this meal possible here at Feed My Sheep on Thanksgiving day.

Here is a photo of 25News Reporter Epiphany La'Sha serving right along with them, making sure our neighbors have warm clothing for the evening.

FEED MY SHEEP

On average, officials serve 300 people on Thanksgiving, not including the meals prepared for delivery, serving turkey, dressing, ham, and desserts. For one mother and daughter volunteering is a tradition they love.

"We get to talk and interact with a bunch of people and learn about their stories and who they are," said Bailee Cupite, a volunteer. "And where they came from and their struggles and they are very thankful they love everything," her mother continued.

Many neighbors tell me it is always a good time at the center. Right down the road, Impact Temple will have its warming stations open tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Volunteers help serve Thanksgiving meal at Feed My Sheep in Temple

Follow Epiphany on social media!