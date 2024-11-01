Voices for education: Why your vote for school board matters in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — As we inch closer to Election Day, voters in Copperas Cove will decide who shares their vision for local schools and the community. For Copperas Cove ISD, school board places 1 and 2 will be on the ballot.

25 News spoke with the candidates running for place 2: incumbent Ann Davis, seeking reelection, and school board hopeful Timothy Traeger.

"School board members are supposed to be members of your community. They are supposed to know what your students need," Davis said. "They are supposed to know what families need. They're supposed to have a pulse on what's happening."

"It affects everyone involved, mainly with the kids, because that's our future," Traeger said. Our future is the kids, and what better way to take care of the kids and care for faculty and staff? It starts from the top, goes to the bottom, and even starts from the bottom to the top."

Both candidates hope to become one of the seven elected members. Their responsibility includes making critical educational decisions, from budgets to policies.

However, their impact reaches far beyond the district and into the community.

"Any crucial or critical decision made as a board here at the administration building affects everyone," Traeger said.

"It's kind of a partnership, so they're essential for everything," Davis said.

As we approach November 5, both candidates encouraged voters to head to the polls.

"When you are not voting, you do not have a voice, and your vote counts. Every single person's vote allows the entire city to know what we want or don't want," Davis said.

"They [voters] can say, 'I was a part of this.' Let's say they're not elected or employed by the district, but I'm in the community, I can be vocal about it, and I know that people are here to listen," Traeger said.

School board elections are also on the ballot in several other counties outside of Copperas Cove, including McLennan, Bell, Hill, and Falls counties.

