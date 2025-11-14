Victims' family speaks out after former Hill College security guard charged with possession of child porn

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Toni Williams said she attends all of Martin John Kuykendall's trials after she accused him of sexually abusing her two grandchildren.



Kuykendall was arrested in April and indicted in July.

Kuykendall's next court date is set for Dec. 9th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Do not leave your children with anybody; keep them by your side," said Toni Williams, a grandmother who is accusing Martin Kuykendall of sexually abusing her two grandchildren.

Toni Williams said she tries to be there every time former Hill College security officer Martin John Kuykendall is scheduled to make a court appearance

She accuses him of sexually abusing and exploiting her two grandchildren, and said Kuykendall was once a friendly neighbor.

“He was just a friend to the kids and my daughter, and he had a daughter, and they would go over there and play and allow them to come over," Williams said.

Williams said the play dates turned into more than she and her family could ever imagine. In July, Kuykendall was indicted on four counts, including possession of a child pornography video and sexual performance by a child under 6 years old. Kuykendall is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

The details of the case continue to haunt Williams and her family.

“It was him taking videos and pictures of the kids while they were naked and doing things and doing things to him. Knowing I was coming up here, I cried last night and it was like 2 a.m. this morning before I could even go to sleep, and then driving up here, it wasn’t good," Williams said.

Williams said she wants to make sure Kuykendall never forgets what he’s done to her grandchildren and her family.

“You will see me, I wear basically this color because I have a few shirts in this color, you will see me in this color, so I will walk right through them doors right in the middle, look over there, and make sure he sees me so he can see me staring at him," Williams said.

