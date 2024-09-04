Veshell Greene now serving as acting CEO/President of United Way Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The United Way of Central Texas (UWCT) says President and CEO Stephanie O'Banion has accepted a new position with United Way of Texas.



Stephanie O'Banion steps down September 16

O'Banion served 10 years

VeShell Greene will serve as the acting CEO/President

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Stephanie O'Banion is moving on from her position as president and CEO for United Way of Central Texas as of September 16, she will be serving United Way of Texas as Director of Impact and Engagement.

O'Banion has spent the last 10 years helping spearhead growth and community impact in our local communities.

Veshell Greene, the acting CEO/President, says her successor should be able to project where the nonprofit is headed and that it moving in a positive direction.

"We have great people already in place, and so that person is somebody that knows the community somebody that knows our company that runs campaigns, " Greene said.

Applications for the position are not open yet. Greene will serve as acting president and CEO until a replacement is named.

UWCT will be hosting its hosting its annual Campaign Kickoff & Awards and Leadership Breakfast on Friday, September 27.

The event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn-Temple at 8 a.m. — doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at here.

Follow Epiphany on social media!