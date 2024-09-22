"Very hard to take. Team is gutted"; Baylor drops to Colorado in overtime

WACO, Texas — Baylor and Colorado had themselves a classic. The Bears were firing on all cylinder, including a kick return touchdown.

Colorado would mount a comeback and we went into overtime. The Buffaloes would escape with a win after a fumble by Dominic Richardson at the goal line to seal it 38-31

"Really tough and just kind of a heart wrenching loss. Very hard to take. Team is very, is gutted," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"It's just so hard, man. You put so much into it and just to have it in your hands and throw it away. It's just hurts. You want to remember the good, but I think it's hard to remember the good when it turns out the way it did," linebacker Kyler Jordan said.

The play that is getting the most discussion was the hail mary touchdown by Colorado to send it to over time. The final sequence caused social media to go into a frenzy on Colorado's miracle and Baylor's lack of execution.

"I take full responsibility for that. I have to find a way to coach that better. I've never seen anything like that," Aranda said.

Aranda said the defensive play on that touchdown was called "Victory Cigar".

"It's so hard to describe. Just something we practiced and—we didn't execute. Just hurts," Jordan said.

So now the Bears sit at 2-2 and lose in the Big 12 opener. It's a crushing loss but the team remains strong in turning the season around.

"There's only one way to go and that's up and really just using this loss. Just remember this feeling," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

"I think the biggest thing is we can't let this turn into what it did last year. It's going to come down to what we do next week, you know, losses are gonna happen. This is football, this is Big 12 football," Jordan said.

A game like this will be remembered as a dream for Colorado fans but nightmare fuel for Baylor nation years to come.

Baylor will look to rebound as they return home to host BYU. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

