Venezuelan restaurant owner in Killeen celebrates Maduro's capture, hopes for homeland's future

A Venezuelan restaurant owner in Killeen is celebrating what he calls a historic moment for his homeland following President Trump's capture of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro.

25 News' Marc Monroy first told you about David Viloria during Hispanic Heritage Month. He owns Haly's Latin Food on Turner Avenue.

Viloria fled Venezuela from his hometown of Valencia to escape political turmoil and an oppressive government. For him, this moment represents something he's been waiting to see for 25 years.

"For the majority of us Venezuelans it's something historic," Viloria said.

The capture has sparked celebrations among millions of Venezuelans both in South America and across the United States, including here in Central Texas.

"It's a day to celebrate," Viloria said.

However, Viloria acknowledges that Venezuela still faces significant challenges in recovering from decades of dictatorship.

"It was a day of joy and festivities, although we know there is still work to be done since we have to clean up the mess that was built up for more than 27 years," Viloria said.

Despite the celebrations, the restaurant owner remains cautious in his communications with family members still in Venezuela. He says the Venezuelan government continues to monitor and punish those who celebrate or speak positively about Maduro's capture.

"In fact, they try to avoid talking on the telephone because they know the government has intercepted the phone lines and will review what is said," Viloria said. "If you have anything that the government finds to be in favor of what happened you can be captured, tortured or even killed."

With the Maduro administration toppled, Viloria is looking forward to a brighter future for Venezuela.

"A great reward is coming for our country after suffering, fighting and watching family members die for so many years," Viloria said. "Glory is coming to Venezuela so thank you to this country and Jesus Christ."

