Troy Police Department undergoes major overhaul after losing officers, leaving 8 positions available

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Troy's police department is down to only four active officers with eight vacant positions after several officers chose to leave rather than participate in a comprehensive department overhaul involving a Texas law firm.



Troy City Manager Taylor Whichard IV says officers who left made personal choices to further their careers elsewhere rather than participate in the restructuring efforts with Hyde Kelley law firm

Resident Karen Herzog, a former Bell County Jail correctional officer, expresses frustration with the lack of transparency about why "good police officers" are leaving the department

Despite the significant staffing shortage, Whichard maintains there has been no increase in crime or complaints about response times or missed calls for service

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Troy is implementing a comprehensive police department overhaul after losing several officers in the past year, leaving the department with only four active officers and eight open positions.

City Manager Taylor Whichard IV said the departures were connected to officers who chose not to participate in the department's restructuring efforts.

"Unfortunately we had several officers that did not want to participate in this overhaul and made the personal choice to further their careers elsewhere," Whichard said.

The city council recently approved a new plan for the department aimed at reinventing operations. According to city documents, the overhaul involves Hyde Kelley, a Texas-based law firm, and focuses on improving mentorship and professional development through five key points.

From the city agenda:



Strategic Vision and Thinking: Refining long-term organizational strategies and ensuring alignment with company values and market realities. Providing a sounding board for high-impact decision-making and problem solving through the lens of a seasoned executive.Helping the mentee develop a broader, more mature mindset to deal with the uncertainties of policy formulation and strategic planning

Refining long-term organizational strategies and ensuring alignment with company values and market realities. Providing a sounding board for high-impact decision-making and problem solving through the lens of a seasoned executive.Helping the mentee develop a broader, more mature mindset to deal with the uncertainties of policy formulation and strategic planning Leadership Style and Emotional Intelligence: Enhancing self-awareness and understanding one's impact on others. Developing resilience and strategies for managing the immense pressure and stress of a C-level role, helping prevent burnout. Cultivating empathy and presence to inspire trust and effectively lead diverse teams and manage organizational change.

Enhancing self-awareness and understanding one's impact on others. Developing resilience and strategies for managing the immense pressure and stress of a C-level role, helping prevent burnout. Cultivating empathy and presence to inspire trust and effectively lead diverse teams and manage organizational change. Organizational Navigation and Stakeholder Management : Providing insights into complex company politics, board dynamics, and stakeholder expectations. Offering guidance on building high-impact business relationships and professional networks. Serving as a confidential confidant to discuss concerns, fears, and challenges without judgment.

: Providing insights into complex company politics, board dynamics, and stakeholder expectations. Offering guidance on building high-impact business relationships and professional networks. Serving as a confidential confidant to discuss concerns, fears, and challenges without judgment. Talent and Succession Planning: Guiding the mentee in identifying high-potential talent and delegating effectively. Fostering a culture of continuous learning and proactively contributing to the organization's leadership pipeline.

Guiding the mentee in identifying high-potential talent and delegating effectively. Fostering a culture of continuous learning and proactively contributing to the organization's leadership pipeline. Career and Personal Growth: o Helping the mentee identify clear, achievable personal and professional goals and holding them accountable for progress. Sharing personal experiences, challenges, and triumphs to provide valuable, real-world insights into the complexities of executive leadership.

Troy resident Karen Herzog, a former correctional officer at the Bell County Jail, expressed frustration with what she says is a a lack of transparency from city leaders about the officer departures.

"I'm super frustrated since I want to know why we're losing police officers, good police officers at that," Herzog said.

Herzog said her experience in law enforcement makes her particularly curious about the changes.

"I knew a lot of police officers so I'm curious as to who is here and who's not here and why they left," Herzog said.

Despite the significant staffing shortage, Whichard maintains that the reduced officer count has not led to increased crime or service gaps.

"We have not seen elapsing coverage in fact, I haven't received a single complaint from a resident regarding response time or missed calls for service," Whichard said.

While some residents declined to appear on camera, several told reporters they are looking forward to a better-prepared department following the restructuring.

Herzog, who describes herself as someone who believes Troy handles its own problems, expressed concern about the ongoing changes in the community.

"We handle our own in Troy," Herzog said. "What's going on in Troy? One minute it's booming, the next this is happening."

The resident also noted safety concerns for both officers and community members during the transition period.

"I don't fear for my safety but I am concerned for their safety and the safety of others," Herzog said.

Whichard urges neighbors interested in becoming a police officer.

