Central Texas school districts navigate second day of closures, prepare for potential third snow day

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Central Texas school districts are managing their second consecutive day of winter weather closures, with most avoiding makeup days thanks to extra instructional minutes built into their academic calendars.



Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott says districts must have about 75,620 instructional minutes per year, but most build in extra time to avoid makeup days during closures

Killeen ISD announced Wednesday school cancellation on Facebook and will make up that day on February 13, while most other Central Texas districts won't need makeup days

With freezing fog forecast for Wednesday, a third consecutive day of closures remains possible as transportation staff prepare to assess road conditions early in the morning

School districts across Central Texas are managing their second consecutive day of closures due to winter weather conditions, with some preparing for a possible third day as freezing fog threatens Wednesday morning commutes.

Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple Independent School District, said the decision to close schools is challenging, with instructional time serving as a key factor in determining whether makeup days will be necessary.

"Depending on if everything falls out or not today but I can certainly see that as a possibility tomorrow where our transportation staff gets in really early and drives routes," Ott said.

Most Central Texas school districts closed or delayed start times during the first two days of the week due to the winter storm. With freezing fog in Wednesday's forecast, additional closures remain possible.

The majority of districts have built sufficient instructional minutes into their academic calendars to avoid requesting waivers from the Texas Education Agency or scheduling makeup days.

"Certainly a majority build enough minutes in to the calendar because calendars are done by minutes since every school district has to have about 75,620 minutes instructional minutes for the entire year," Ott said.

Killeen ISD announced on Facebook that it is canceling school Wednesday but will make up that day on Feb. 13.

Most of the six main districts in Central Texas report they won't need to request TEA waivers or schedule makeup days due to extra instructional minutes already built into their academic calendars. Waco ISD has noted there is a plan in place if another day becomes necessary.

"So, if you build in a calendar that say has 77,000 minutes well than you have enough banked minutes that if you miss a day or two then it's no consequence to having students coming in and make up [school days]," Ott said.

Districts are continuing to monitor weather conditions and will communicate with families about any additional closures or schedule changes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

