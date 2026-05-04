Vehicles removed from Lake Whitney

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bosque County Sheriff’s office took to social media to let residents know that they’ve removed some vehicles from Lake Whitney.



Residents said this isn't the first time cars have been removed from the lake

The number of vehicles removed from the lake is unknown at this time

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m sure they’ve been in there for years and years and years," said Donna Johnson, owner of Donna’s Shear Happiness.

Donna Johnson, owner of Donna’s Shear Happiness, said she’s lived in Whitney her entire life. She said this isn’t the first time the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has searched Lake Whitney for submerged vehicles.

Earlier this week, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to alert residents about a search for vehicles in Lake Whitney. According to the sheriff’s office, they received multiple reports of vehicles in different areas of the lake.

Johnson adds there could be several reasons why vehicles end up in Lake Whitney.

“A long time ago, people were doing it for insurance reasons; they would just shove their cars in the lake, and the lake has since put up fencing so that you can’t do that anymore, but I know when I was a kid, that was a thing. I’m sure it won’t be the last…we even had that search team come and find a vehicle specifically for a murder case, and that was on the other side of the lake," said Johnson.

And Johnson isn’t the only one who has heard about the buzz of the sheriff's office looking for vehicles. On the Bosque County Sheriff’s social media page, a few local residents attested to what Johnson mentioned, with one writing:

“There are so many….so little we're detected before the area is blocked.”

Another wrote

:

“Are these the same vehicles people used to scuba dive 40 years ago?”

25 News reached out to the sheriff's office to find out how many vehicles they pulled out of the lake, but they have not responded.

Johnson said there’s no telling how many vehicles are at the bottom of the lake.

“Anywhere there’s a cliff, there’s a car," said Johnson.

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