China Spring neighbors call for more traffic lights

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — Residents in China Spring want to add more traffic lights in the community because wrecks keep happening here.



China Spring and Saddle Creek Road fall under the city of Waco's jurisdiction.

Wortham Bend and Rock Creek fall under TXDOT’s jurisdiction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There’s a problem in China Spring, and several of our neighbors want it fixed.

“Too many wrecks are happening here," said resident Darla Robinson.

China Spring resident Darla Robinson said she drives down Saddle Creek and China Spring Road often.

And she's not a fan of what she's seeing.

“Sometimes we get a wreck a week, sometimes two times a week, sometimes once a month. But we’re always constantly having wrecks in this area right here at the McDonald’s and China Springs Highway," said Darla.

She said a wreck took place just this past Thursday.

“If there’s oncoming traffic like it is right now, there’s only room for one car, as you can see the traffic and it’s 10:30 in the morning. You see the car over here; they’re waiting for me, but I can’t go because I have a car coming here," said Darla.

But Darla isn’t the only one complaining.

“I’ve seen two people die here at the intersection…one crashed trying to come down this street. This is dangerous; they need to fix this. More outs should be added around the neighborhood so people can get out …or red lights. I hate red lights, but I don’t like to see people die either," said one resident.

Another resident said he also sees a lot of wrecks.

“Over here, I see a lot…I'm over here, and even Monday has a lot," said one resident.

So who would be in charge of adding some traffic lights? The answer isn't simple.

The City of Waco said Saddle Creek and China Spring Road fall under the city's jurisdiction. It's aware of the issue and plans to submit funding for this project.

But it can take several years for the project to be completed.

Darla said she’s noticed wrecks taking place early in the morning or late afternoon — but not just on Saddle Creek Road.

The city said Wortham Bend and Rock Creek fall under TXDOT’s jurisdiction.

“There’s not a lot of turning area, and if you have somebody going this way turning, then that car is riding the yellow line; this car is riding through the yellow line," said Darla.

In the end, Darla shares the same worries as many of our neighbors.

“We don’t want another fatality; we need a red light," said Darla.

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