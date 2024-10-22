Valley Mills residents go an entire week without water

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — "I still have a few longhorns and they're without water,” said SRC customer, Thomas Aguila.

Aguilar is in the same boat as other SRC Water customers in Valley Mills — he and his neighbors are still without water, more than a week after an electrical failure inside a well cut off service.

"We had a little water supply in the tanks, but they've been going down," Aguilar said.

Aguilar and other SRC customers showed up at a public meeting Sunday at Top Hand Cowboy Church, helping find a solution to get the water running again.

But the church's administrative pastor tells me there's more than one issue with the well.

"It's a combination of a pump — it's a combination of whether or not it's sized correctly," said Administrative Pastor of Top Hand Cowboy Church, Tim Goss.

"It's the holding tank, whether or not that piece is sufficient, the electricity that is coming into the system — it may be causing some additional stress to the pump."

The church spoke about possibly taking over the well from the current owner.

Options could include establishing a co-op, or coming together as a community to get the well fixed.

"We've lived in this community for so many years and raised our children and people are what matter," Aguilar said.

Since the current owner doesn't have the money to pay for the repairs, the church offered $15,000 to begin repairs.

Others in the community also offered money to get the water flowing again.

In the meantime, the church plans to continue helping the community because our neighbors only have each other to depend on.

"This is the definition of a community coming together and fixing it, finding out, what needs to be done," Goss said.

For Aguilar, and his neighbors getting their water restored is their only wish right now.

"I thank God for Top Hand and their willingness to be a part of the solution here," Aguilar said.

Follow Chantale on social media!