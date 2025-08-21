Former city secretary returns to the City of Valley Mills

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — Court records obtained by 25 News this week show the City of Valley Mills has rehired former city secretary Celia Rodgers.



Celia Rodgers was at the center of the July 2021 investigation conducted by the Bosque County

show Valley Mills mayor declined comment and kicked Belefanti out of the building, saying he did not need to explain his decisions to 25 News

"The way the records were not kept, things were not done exactly the way they needed to be, especially in 2020 and 2021. We're having to try somewhat to go back and reconcile that information and we've had trouble finding receipts and things like that," said Craig Godby, then-Valley Mills Mayor Pro Tem.

That was from 25 News' Chantale Belefanti's interview with then-Valley Mills Mayor Pro Tem Craig Godby.

At the time, he was talking about the city being behind on its internal audits.

Godby, who is now mayor, also described to 25 News issues involving former Valley Mills city secretary Celia Rodgers, who was let go in 2022 following a vote of no confidence by City Council.

But 25 News confirmed this week Rodgers has been rehired as the part-time city secretary, court records obtained by 25 News show.

Rodgers was part of an investigation in 2021 involving the possible misappropriation of public funds, falsification of government documents and obstructing government operations.

The case went before a grand jury, which returned a "no bill," meaning there was not enough evidence for an indictment.

Our25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti went to City Hall hoping to talk with Mayor Godby about Rodgers' rehiring.

He declined comment and kicked Belefanti out of the building, saying he did not need to explain his decisions to 25 News.

We'll continue following this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

