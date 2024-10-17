Valley Mills residents frustrated after days without water

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — "Today's Wednesday. We've been without water since Sunday night," said Valley Mills resident AJ Cleveland.

AJ Cleveland said he's gone days without water. Cleveland explained that SRC Water Supply notified Cleveland and hundreds of residents that they could go a week without water.

The effects of no water trickle beyond residents' homes.

"Many areas out here have livestock, horses, cows, chickens. So no running water, no flushing toilets, no shower, no laundry," Cleveland said.

"There's an issue we've been told through our investigation, and there's an issue at the well. What is that issue, the duration of when that is going to be remedied? No idea," said Cleveland.

Cleveland isn't alone in his search for answers. Another Valley Mills resident said they made two incident claims and have not heard back.

Residents said they're frustrated with SRC's lack of communication and inability to contact them during an emergency.

25 News tried calling the SRC Water Supply company. After seven attempts, a representative was reached, but the representative quickly hung up.

Cleveland said this issue impacts a lot of people.

"Not having running water is a public safety issue. You can imagine what it's like not to flush your toilet, take a shower, or even prepare meals or wash your hands," said Cleveland.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) dropped off dozens of water bottles for residents in Valley Mills. However, TCEQ has yet to provide a statement on its involvement in helping.

Cleveland said SRC Water Supply has issued a boil water notice. But he wants this all to end.

"We don't have any resolution. We don't have any end in sight," Cleveland said.

If you need water, you can pick it up at the Top Hand Cowboy Church's back entrance. It's first come, first served.

