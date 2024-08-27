Valley Mills Police Department looking for a new chief

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valley Mills resident Charles Speer takes pride in his home — it's property and he wants to keep it safe.

He wants to see more visibility from the police department in his community, and that lack of visibility could soon get worse, in terms of responding to a call.

This is Valley Mills Police Chief Kelli Fikac's last week in office.

She resigned and is leaving the police force, but it's not just her position in the department that's on resident's minds.

To protect the city, Fikac would not say how many police officers are on staff.

She did not want to do an on-camera interview but wanted to assure residents the city would remain protected.

Keep in mind, the City of Valley Mills is not a 24-hour police department, and the Bosque County Sheriff's Office provides support and coverage.

Who's in charge now? The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is aware of Fikac's departure and will fill in when needed to help the remaining officers in the department.

As the department is expected to grow in the future, Speers wants to see more eyes and presence over his and other neighborhoods and the department utilizing the resources they have.

"I think they need to be more visible at night and not just to pull people over but to ride around and check," Speers said.

Fikac says she put in her resignation a month ago and will spend her last days helping to guide the city council on what to look for in their next police chief.

