Valley Mills goes over budget for fiscal year. What now?

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Valley Mills overspent for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and now council members want to do better.



Mayor Pro Tem Craig Godby admits to city overspending

The city could not disclose the exact amount of how much they overspent

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Valley Mills is in a financial hole for the coming fiscal year. A few weeks ago, Mayor Pro-Tem Craig Godby said there's a good chance the city of Valley Mills overspent by $100,000.

Reporter: "How much did the city overspend?"

"The general budget we were close, but we were about $100,000 give or take," said Godby.

While we spoke to Godby in person on Tuesday, he did not want to go on camera and would not provide us with an exact number of how much the city overspent. We tried calling the city for an exact amount, but no one returned our call.

The mayor pro tem recently took to social media to pen a message to residents about the budget. And while someone brought the overspending issue to his attention mid-year, he admitted to ignoring the deficit. He said the city's monthly financial statements were overlooked.

He now said that wasn't the right approach and that changes would be made to keep this from happening again with all of the city council involved in reviewing these monthly reports. He calls this a restructuring to get back on the right path.

According to the city's website, the 2023-2024 approved budget was $801,035.20. For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the proposed budget is $685,754. The 2024-2025 fiscal year starts in October.

