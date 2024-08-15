Valley Mills appoints a new mayor

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — Earlier this week, city council members appointed a new mayor for Valley Mills.



Milton Boyle is the new mayor of Valley Mills

City appointed Boyle to save taxpayer dollars

The previous mayor stepped down two months after being elected

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After weeks without one, the City of Valley Mills finally has a new mayor, Milton Boyle.

Council members decided to appoint a mayor for the city last week.

We talked to Mayor Pro Tem Craig Godby, who said his office received a call from Bosque County Judge Cindy Vanlandingham.

He said the judge told him the city would either have to appoint a new mayor or hold a special election.

The decision needs to be made by this coming Monday.

The issue arose as a petition began circulating in the community calling for a special mayoral election.

Godby had to choose between naming a mayor and spending an estimated $3,000 for the election. To save taxpayer money, Godby chose to have Boyle take over as mayor. Boyle will only be finishing out the previous mayor's term.

When we asked Godby about Boyle's background, he said he wanted Boyle to have the opportunity to introduce himself to the community.

Although some residents in Valley Mills may not know Boyle now, Godby said they will.

