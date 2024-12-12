UPDATE: Bagby Avenue road reconstruction

Over the last year, portions of Bagby Avenue in Waco have been under reconstruction with some projects causing detours, lane closures and safety concerns for some residents who live along impacted areas.

25New's Bobby Poitevint checked in with the City of Waco to learn more about why the projects were needed and to get updates on project time-lines.

Below are our questions and the city's responses.

QUESTION: When did the road construction on Bagby Avenue (around Columbia Street to Richter Street) begin and expected to end? • Columbia to Richter: - Road construction began October 14th, 2024, and this road section is expected to be completed in April 2025. - Storm channel construction began September 16th, 2024, and was complete October 1st, 2024. - Utility construction began March 11th, 2024, and was completed September 16th, 2024. • Richter intersection: - Utility construction began in January 2024 and was completed April 26th, 2024. - Road construction began May 6th, 2024, and was completed October 15th, 2024. QUESTION: Why was the road construction needed? - Road construction was necessary due to the following reasons: - Bagby Avenue, spanning from Columbia to Valley Mills, was classified as being in poor to very poor condition, and the utility infrastructure was outdated. This resulted in frequent road and utility failures, leading to continuous disruptions in traffic flow and utility services. - The planned reconstruction of this segment of Bagby Avenue will enhance traffic flow and improve safety, thereby reducing congestion and travel times. Additionally, it will minimize noise pollution, foster a more pedestrian-friendly community, and mitigate the escalating costs associated with ongoing infrastructure maintenance for the City. QUESTION: Are there any particular reasons for why the road construction has lasted so long or is this normal? The duration of construction is relatively typical for a project of this scale. This section of Bagby Avenue required comprehensive reconstruction, including relocation of gas, electric, water, sewer, storm drainage, telecom, and roadway improvements. Each of these elements involves complex, time-intensive work. Subsurface tasks are not immediately visible, as infrastructure improvements are buried daily, and crews must complete the work in stages. Relocating gas, electric, water, sewer, and telecom has taken longer than expected due to constraints in available working space, local traffic congestion, and unforeseen underground conditions. Now that the roadbed reconstruction is underway, residents and businesses will see visible progress along the street.

