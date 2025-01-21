'Unplug your water hose' Local plumber reminds neighbors to protect pipes ahead of winter weather threats

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Remove your water hose from the hose bed. A lot of folks forget to do that and the next time they go to use that hose bed they are going to have an issue,” Chris Roberts said.



Wrap all outdoor pipes.

Know where your water meter is located.

Leave at least one faucet dripping the one furthest away from the water meter.

Chris Roberts owner of Epiphany Plumbing Solutions is out helping winterize homes ahead of the potential winter threats.

“This is what I use for watering heating supply it a ⅞ by 3-quarter wall and uh this is perfect for protecting 3-quarter water lines, it makes any size you need but I like the split kind,” Roberts said.

“And you just wrap it around there?” asked 25 News reporter, Epiphany La’Sha. “Yes ma’am,” Roberts said.

He says dripping your pipes allows for water to move at a slow pace throughout your home you don't have to drip all just the one furthest away from the meter.

“Whether it's in the back bedroom, you know master bath,” Roberts said.

There are over 10 types of pipes but Chris tells me he sees a lot of Pex and Copper in our area. Pex expands when it freezes which is good and rarely bursts, but all pipes should be protected.

“Leaving cabinets open has always been suggested especially if your fixture is on an exterior wall,” Roberts said. “You can take towels or anything around the house just to protect hose bids or pipes on water heaters,” he said.

The purchase of insulation can be made here at Keith Ace Hardware Store for as low as $3 as Becky showed me around the store they have a lot of winterization items in stock.

"We've got the hardcover back and then the soft Styrofoam," Becky said.

The most popular have been water faucet covers and installation.

“Some propane heaters, space heaters, wood that we do have outside,” Becky said.

You should also know where your water shut-offs are in your yard in case of any emergency or flooding after we are back above freezing weather temps.

