United Airlines flight diverted to Waco after severe turbulence injures 5

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A United Airlines flight had to make an unexpected landing at Waco Regional Airport on Sunday night due to turbulence, according to Interim Director of Aviation Michal A. Reisman.

A United Airlines flight from Springfield, Missouri, to Houston, Texas, was diverted to Waco Regional Airport due to severe turbulence.

Five people were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Waco Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene.

United Airlines is now working on a recovery plan to get the passengers to their Houston destination.