Union Grove Woodway to close in April due to economic challenges

MCLENNAN, Texas (KXXV) — Another local business is closing its doors. Union Grove Woodway will shut down at the end of April, citing economic challenges and low foot traffic..



The food court-style eatery struggled as a destination location without established daily activity, unlike its thriving downtown Waco counterpart Union Hall.

Regular customers cited location challenges, limited lunch periods, and higher prices compared to other local dining options as potential factors in the closure.

The restaurant will remain open during the transition with vendors continuing normal operations through the end of April.

You can watch the full video here:

Woodway loses popular eatery as Union Grove announces April closure due to economic realities s.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A popular food court-style eatery in Woodway will close its doors at the end of April when its lease expires, citing economic realities and insufficient foot traffic for long-term success.

Union Grove Woodway, which features several local food vendors under one roof, announced the closure on Facebook, disappointing regular customers who frequent the location multiple times per week.

"The decision reflects the economic realities of the location and how the concept ultimately performed at this site over time," the restaurant posted on social media. "Union Grove Woodway was required to operate as a destination rather than benefiting from an already established center of daily activity. The day-to-day operating dynamics at this location did not support the level of activity, consistency, and momentum required for long-term success."

Local customer Logan Ford expressed surprise at the news, noting the restaurant's popularity among coworkers.

"I was surprised, because there's a lot of us from work that all come here," Logan Ford said.

However, customers acknowledged challenges facing the business. Logan observed limited crowds, saying weekend visits sometimes saw only 20 people in the entire building.

Will Coleman, another regular customer, pointed to location and timing issues as potential factors.

"I would say the location, it is a bit off, and considering that not everybody has a long lunch period, it could be playing into that as well, other than that I would say advertisement," Will said.

Some customers also mentioned higher prices at the Woodway location compared to other local dining options.

The closure affects only the Woodway location. Union Hall, the downtown Waco location operated by Union Brands Eateries, continues to thrive due to nearby residents, workers and events that create steady foot traffic.

Union Grove stated the closure allows the company to make a "disciplined, positive focus shift and return to environments where energy already exists."

For residents on the Woodway and Robinson side of town, the loss represents a convenient dining option.

"It's very convenient, like I was saying earlier, you get a little taste of everything in one spot, especially not having to go to downtown Waco with the traffic or anything like that or if this is the side of town you live on it could be very convenient," Will said.

Union Grove Woodway will remain open during the transition, with vendors continuing normal operations through the end of April.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!