Unexpected delivery for Waco residents leads to helping fight lead in our water

Waco resident Terry Hunt received an unexpected package this week from a surprising source and had to sign for it.

"So you open it, and you find out that it's a Brita filter" — "It came from the City of Waco" — "and then the letter that came in that was talking about maybe an issue with the water and pipes," Hunt said.

With this being a surprise — he reached out to 25News' Bobby Poitevint, looking for answers.

"Because it's so random," Poitevint said. " Just kinda came out of the blue."

As we reported back in June, the City of Waco sent out water filters and pitchers to residents who may have some kind of lead piping, or the material of the piping is unknown.

Hunt and his neighbors on Gorman Avenue are the latest to receive these containers and filters.

The City of Waco told us on Thursday that they sent out 731 Brita pitchers with a 6-month filter to the areas between Austin Ave and Herring Ave and 6th St to 30th St this week, adding that they will begin replacing Gorman Avenue service lines in 2025 at no cost to the customer.

City leaders told us our community has yet to learn to lead service lines.

The letter Hunt received said his property had been "flagged" for potentially having lead or other materials that need investigating.

It offers ways to help protect his health, a free option to have his water tested, and an option to determine if he qualifies for help getting his lines replaced.

Terry said he plans to use the filter but is already using a filter for his water.

The good news is — as of now — he hasn't had any issues with his water.

