UMHB stings Howard Payne Yellow Jackets 63-7 in regular season finale

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Crusaders hosted Howard Payne for military appreciation in the Cru's regular season finale.

It was pure domination against Howard Payne in a 63-7 win.

"It's been a month since we've been home. So it felt really good to sleep in our own beds and be here and not have to travel. We had great support from our fans and gave them a great show. I thought we performed well, especially in the second half and I hope everybody's happy," UMHB football head coach Larry Harmon said.

With the regular season over, now our attention turns to the playoffs. It's going to take a couple of things to happen as the Cru's path to the post season is not yet in their hands.

"Having a chance feels better than not, obviously. But at the same time it feels, you know, it's very unsettling because we don't control our own destiny. It's kind of waiting on some other people. The way this thing is set up and the way the formulas works...I just don't agree with it but it is what it is and it's what we have to use," Harmon said.

UMHB finished the regular season 6-3 and 4-2 in conference play. The team celebrated the seniors Saturday night and this group is the last of the old guard.

"They're the last group that was with us when we went to Ohio and won a national championship. These guys were freshmen that year," Harmon said.

"I don't know if I'll have the opportunity to coach another defensive player like Durand Hill ever again. It's special and I'm glad we were able to put some things in this game plan for him to where he really showed everybody what he's capable of," he said.

UMHB will find out if their playoff dreams become reality on the NCAA Selection show on Sunday at 4 p.m.

