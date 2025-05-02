UIL postpones State Track events in Central Texas due to weather

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas weather continues to have an effect on local sports.

"Based on the forecast for this afternoon and this evening, we feel it is in the best interest of participating schools and spectators to postpone and reschedule the 2A & 5A running session for tomorrow morning. We will complete as many field events as possible today and make adjustments as needed for field events not completed tomorrow morning," UIL said in an announcement.

📣 Due to weather, the 2A & 5A running session has been rescheduled for Saturday at 10:10am. Field events will continue today as conditions allow.



Friday tickets, credentials, and parking passes remain valid until 3:30pm Saturday.



— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 2, 2025

The 2A and 5A running sessions will be at 10:10 a.m. with relay exchanges from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

1A and 6A field events and running as of now will not be altered.

