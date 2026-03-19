WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As tensions between the United States and Iran continue, the effects of the conflict could eventually reach farmers in Central Texas through rising fertilizer costs.

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U.S.-Iran conflict may raise fertilizer costs for Central Texas farmers

Local agriculture businesses say global instability is already causing fluctuations in fertilizer markets, even if customers have not yet felt the full impact.

“Was having to already bid that [fertilizer] by the day-to-day basis. Now, it might be maybe three to four different times that same day having to get bid on fertilizer, because the markets are fluctuating that much,” said a Justin Buzbee from Buzbee Feed and Seed.

The business has operated in Central Texas for decades and has seen how global conflicts can influence local agriculture.

“We've been here about 7 years, but in Central Texas for 50 years,” he said.

Fertilizer plays a critical role in agriculture, providing nutrients that help crops and grass grow. However, many of its key ingredients come from international sources, making prices sensitive to global events.

“It's usually an ingredient of some kind, so it may be that they're mining a certain kind of nitrogen or potash or potassium or whatever over there, is what's being affected here,” Buzbee said.

While the impact remains limited for now, local suppliers say that could change if the conflict continues.

“Most of our business is done in 50 pound bags, so it has not hit us really hard yet that we've seen,” he said.

If supply chains tighten, farmers and ranchers could begin to feel the effects more directly.

In the meantime, many in the agriculture community are taking a familiar approach to uncertainty.

“Us as farmers and ranchers, kind of roll with the punches, and we all come out in the end. I mean, it's you know, you put God into it, and I mean it's, there's all weather and everything is all, you know, factored in there,” he said.

25 News is asking viewers to share how the ongoing conflict may be affecting them, their families or their businesses.

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