U.S. Capitol to join Abbott in decision to raise flags for Trump inauguration

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — “If lowering the flag is a way to symbolize or acknowledge loss and respect, raising it back up is a way to celebrate a particular event,” Baylor political science professor Pay Flavin said.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings be raised to full staff next Tuesday for Donald Trump's inauguration.

Now, House Speaker Mike Johnson is joining Abbott and other Republican governors in pausing Biden’s order.

In a statement, Abbott said, “While we honor the service of a former president, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming president and the bright future ahead for the United States of America.”

“Politically, from Governor Abbott’s standpoint, this is a way to show very public support for incoming president Trump,” Flavin said.

Stephen Biehl served for 10 years in the Marine Corps—now, he’s an active member of the VFW.

“I really think that the guidance, or at least the general guidance for that the flag, needs to come from our federal level,” Biehl said. “I think that it is a sign of respect to fly the flag at half-staff,”

But he says he’s conflicted with this decision.

“I absolutely can see the logic behind the order,” Biehl said. “I don't think that the action is intended to or even conveys any sign of disrespect to President Carter,”

Abbott's order only applies on the state level — which means flags will still fly at half-staff at federal buildings in Texas.

