TxDOT to start I-35 closures in Waco June 23

WACO, Texas(KXXV) — Starting Monday, June 23, I-35 will be reduced to two lanes in both directions between 12th Street and South Loop 340, beginning with the southbound mainlanes.

Nightly lane closures are expected. Drivers are urged to follow signs and watch for crews. Once traffic shifts, several northbound exits and direct connects will close. The new configuration is expected to last about two years.

This is a part of the Texas Department of Transportation working on a major reconstruction of northbound I-35 from South Loop 340 to 12th Street as part of the My35 Waco South Construction Project.

Schedules may change due to weather or other factors. TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and stay alert in work zones.

TxDot

ROAD CLOSURES

CLOSED – Loop 340 direct connect to northbound I-35

Drivers will be directed to exit at I-35 South just east of Bagby Avenue and use the cloverleaf to access northbound I-35

CLOSED – Northbound I-35 exits to New Road (Exit 331) and to Valley Mills Drive/La Salle Avenue (Exit 333A)

Drivers will be directed to exit at S Loop 340/Marlin (Exit 330A)

CLOSED – Northbound I-35 exit for 17th/18th Streets (Exit 334A)

Drivers will be directed to exit at 24th – 19th Streets (Exit 333B)

CLOSED – Eastbound S. Valley Mills Drive direct connect to northbound I-35

