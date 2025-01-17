TxDOT construction wraps up on Spring Valley Road

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — For the past few years, local drivers have seen construction on Spring Valley Road.

But not anymore.

“It was designed and constructed to rebuild and widen FM 2113 or Spring Valley from Hewitt Drive to Sun Valley Boulevard,” TxDOT Waco public information officer Jake Smith said. “And within that widening, you now have shoulders, a continuous left turn lane and curb and gutters.”

TxDOT started the $15 million project in Spring 2022.

“Beforehand, there was only two lanes, one way, each way, and there was some congestion,” Smith said.

The road is next to many neighborhoods and Spring Valley Elementary School.

In a statement, Midway ISD said in 2022 it built a road behind the school to alleviate traffic for parents during pick-up and drop-off times.

Midway ISD Statement:

In 2022, the district constructed a connecting road along Angel Fire to provide access to the rear entrance of the Spring Valley Elementary. The new traffic pattern streamlined transportation by reducing congestion at the front of the school during the Spring Valley Road construction project and created a safer, more efficient system for student pick-up and drop-off.

The district told 25 News that the school will continue to utilize the entrance off Angel Fire Drive – despite the completion of the TxDOT project.

“As TxDOT we do deliver projects that address not only current conditions but future projected conditions such as traffic volume,” Smith said. “Overall, it has enhanced and improved the safety and mobility of the area,”

