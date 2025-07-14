Two local lakes selected for Bass Pro Tour Major League Fishing 2026

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour 2026 has released its schedule, and Lake Waco and Lake Whitney are the host for Stage 3.

There are seven stages. Lake Whitney and Lake Waco's stage will be March 5 to 8.

This is the first time that the MLF Bass Pro Tour will visit Lake Whitney and Lake Waco.

"Our 2026 schedule showcases everything we love about the Bass Prot Tour - challenging new waters, high-stakes competition and a roster of the most accomplished anglers in the sport," said Kathy Fennel, MLF Executive Vice President and General Manager.

"We're excited about several new stops on the Tour next season, including Lake Whitney and Lake Waco," Fennel said. "There's never been a better time to be a fan of the sport of professional bass fishing."

The Greater Waco Sports Commission, the City of Waco and the Waco Tourism Public Improvement District (TPID) will be hosting the two new locations.

This event will showcase a field of 51 of the world's top professional bass anglers competing for the sport's largest payouts, including a top prize of $150,000 at Stage 3.

Anglers will compete on Lake Whitney for the opening two-day Qualifying Round before moving to Lake Waco for the final two days of competition.